A brazen thief who used a screwdriver to break into bowling arcade machines and steal hundreds of pounds was caught on CCTV.

Damien Rigby, 38, attended Superbowl UK in Golden Square Shopping Centre, Warrington, on three separate occasions, damaging and stealing from arcade machines during opening hours, just metres away from members of the public.

Rigby, of Lancaster Road, Hindley, Wigan, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft and four counts of criminal damage, when he appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (1 October).

Rigby was jailed for six months.

On top of his sentence, he will need to pay back almost £5,500 in compensation to account for the money he stole and the damages caused.