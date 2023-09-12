A woman who watched a live breast examination on This Morning says the show saved her life after she discovered a cancerous lump.

Prya Kaura, 40, watched the show’s resident doctor Sara Kayatt gave a live examination on the show back in March. It was this that made Ms Kaura carry out her own examination.

She said: “I checked my breasts and used the same technique and instantly felt a lump.

“They have caught it early enough for it to be treated, but I would not have caught it had I not have been watching This Morning.

“I owe you a debt of gratitude.”