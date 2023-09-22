Motorbike rider stops to rescue two elderly passengers trapped in overturned car

Footage shows a passing motorbike rider rescued two elderly passengers who were trapped inside a crashed car with smoke billowing from the engine.

The biker, named Zhang, was travelling along a highway in Tibet when he saw the white SUV skid off the tarmac.

His helmet-mounted camera captured the moment he stopped by the side of the road and approached the overturned vehicle to help the people inside.

Wearing thick gloves, Zhang was able to grab the crack in the car and forcefully pry the glass open, creating an escape route.

The driver stepped out with a visible bleed on his head, and other passengers followed.