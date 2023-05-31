TikTok prankster Mizzy, who is accused of posting a video on social media without the consent of the people featured, has been released on bail.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, also known online as Mizzy, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday morning (30 May) and was given conditional bail.

The 18-year-old, of Manor Road, Hackney, previously pleaded not guilty to three breaches of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) imposed for posting a “prank” video on TikTok.

Mr O’Garro is also accused of visiting the Westfield Centre in Stratford, which he is not permitted to do under the CBO.