NHS doctors use TikTok to encourage people to 'grab a jab'

Two NHS doctors, who have gone viral on TikTok while attempting to spread accurate information around Covid-19 and vaccines on the social media platform, visited a vaccination centre on Saturday morning.

They went to the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Westfield Stratford shopping centre to encourage vaccine take-up among younger people.

Both Dr Emeka Okorocha and Dr Karan Rajan believe that the social media platform is the ideal medium to get the message of vaccine benefits across.

The two NHS content creators were joined at the vaccination centre by Rich Waterworth, TikTok’s general manager for the UK and EU region.