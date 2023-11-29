Timelapse shows Lake Effect Snow cover Buffalo in just six hours

A timelapse shows how quickly lake-effect-snow blankets a neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York.

The video from a Buffalo-based YouTuber condenses six hours into 28 seconds and shows how quickly snow is currently covering Upstate New York.

Up to two feet of snow is going to blanket upstate New York, bringing heavy gusts of wind with it.

The lake-effect snow has already complicated the journey for many commuters in Buffalo on Wednesday 29 November.

It’s forecasted that up to three inches of snow could fall an hour in some parts of upstate New York, such as Buffalo.