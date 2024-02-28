Murderer retches while sentenced to up to 100 years for torturing autistic brother

A killer older brother who pleaded guilty in his disabled brother’s starvation death retched as he was sentenced on Monday, 26 February, to a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 100 in prison.

Paul Ferguson, 21, from Michigan, pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse in the death of Timothy Ferguson, 15, who was autistic and had speech and motor disabilities.

Paul and Timothy’s mother, Shanda Vander Ark, 44, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of murder and child abuse.

Paul and Vander Ark subjected Timothy to ice baths, deprived him of sleep, fed him hot sauce, and locked the fridge and food cupboards, prosecutors said.

He died from malnourishment and hypothermia.