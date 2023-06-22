The hunt for the missing Titanic submersible is “still an active search and rescue” mission, the operation leader has said.

Rear Admiral John Mauger said his team are using remote equipment to expand “search capabilities” and “provide rescue capability” despite estimations from the US Coast Guard that the air supply in the vessel would run out by 1pm UK time on Thursday 22 June.

“This is still an active search and rescue at this point,” he said.

“Conditions for the search and rescue are favourable right now so we’re making the most of this weather window.”