Watch Canada’s ‘submarine hunter’ join search for missing Titanic submersible

The Canadian Air Force has deployed a military plane capable of detecting underwater objects as the search continues for the missing Titanic submersible.

Footage shows a CP-140 Aurora aircraft from Greenwood, Nova Scotia, assisting on the hunt for the missing vessel.

The underwater vehicle submerged on Sunday morning (18 June) and its support vessel lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later, authorities said.

“Banging” noises were heard coming from the area of the last known location of the missing submarine but they have not been identified.