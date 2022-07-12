Tom Tugendhat promises to slash fuel duty by 10p if elected prime minister

Tom has promised to slash fuel duty by 10p a litre if elected as prime minister.

The MP for Tonbridge and Malling, who has no cabinet experience, has already reached the 20 endorsements needed to get onto the leadership ballot.

He will be up against heavyweights including Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Nadhim Zahawi.

“I am here to make the case that our economy can only prosper if we believe that people - and not Westminster - know best how to spend their money,” Mr Tugendhat said as he launched his campaign.

