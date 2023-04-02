At least 26 killed as tornadoes tear through American states

At least 26 people have been killed after a series of tornadoes tore through towns and cities in the south and midwest of the United States.

Homes, shopping centres and theatres were shredded and destroyed, resulting in thousands being left without power after storms caused devastation across several states.

The death toll sustainably rose throughout Saturday, April 1 from four to at least 26 victims.

More than 60 tornado reports have been recorded.

Sign up to our newsletters.