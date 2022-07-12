Nadhim Zahawi has released his Tory leadership campaign video, after launching a bid to become prime minister.

The chancellor outlines his plan to “seize the opportunity of Brexit” and reform education, to “give the next generation the tools they need to succeed”.

Mr Zahawi also pledged to increase defence spending, in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“This is my vision of Britain, a vision people across the United Kingdom can buy into now and in the future,” he said, concluding his video.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.