MP fights back tears as he opens up on suicide attempt in PMQs speech

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

An MP fought back tears as he shared his story of attempting suicide in 2021.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions on Tuesday (7 February), Conservative MP Elliot Colburn became emotional as he apologised to family and friends and thanked the NHS for their care.

“I felt alone, scared, and like there was no way out... But I don’t recognize that man anymore,” he said.