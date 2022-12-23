Train fares in England to increase in biggest rise in more than a decade

Train fares in England and Wales are to rise by up to 5.9 per cent from March 5 2023, making it the biggest increase in over a decade.

Transport secretary Mark Harper hailed the increase as “well below inflation” as the “biggest-ever Government intervention in rail fares.”

“This is a fair balance between the passengers who use our trains and the taxpayers who help pay for them,” Mr Harper said.

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh called the hike “a sick joke for millions reliant on crumbling services.”

