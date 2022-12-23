Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Train fares in England to increase in biggest rise in more than a decade

01:11

Holly Patrick | 1671808644

Train fares in England to increase in biggest rise in more than a decade

Train fares in England and Wales are to rise by up to 5.9 per cent from March 5 2023, making it the biggest increase in over a decade.

Transport secretary Mark Harper hailed the increase as “well below inflation” as the “biggest-ever Government intervention in rail fares.”

“This is a fair balance between the passengers who use our trains and the taxpayers who help pay for them,” Mr Harper said.

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh called the hike “a sick joke for millions reliant on crumbling services.”

Sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

00:45

Meteorologist warns people in South Dakota to stay at home amid extreme temperatures

01:25

Campaigners deliver sacks of coal to Michael Gove's office after decision on Cumbria mine

01:50

When are strikes happening in January?

00:54

Nearly 900 Staten Island Ferry passengers evacuated after reports of engine room fire

Editor's Picks

03:40

What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

01:16

World leaders and dignitaries Zelensky has met since the beginning of Russia's invasion

05:22

A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

05:43

A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions

More Editor's Picks

02:55

Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world

00:50

Toronto shooting: Five killed in Canada condo attack

12:01

Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin

03:10

War in Ukraine: Are Putin and Zelensky ready for peace talks?

US News

01:42

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250m bond to parents' home

00:41

Winter Storm Elliott: Montana woman’s bed headboard freezes as temperatures plummet

01:19

Biden reflects on death of his first wife and daughter in Christmas message

01:15

Biden speaks of 'one million empty chairs' this Christmas after Covid-19

More US News

01:32

Blinken accuses Taliban of sentencing Afghan women to ‘dark future’

00:39

Powerful 6.4-magnitude Californian earthquake visualised in USGS simulation

00:25

FTX: Sam Bankman-Fried arrives back in US after extradition from Bahamas

00:53

Zelensky presents Biden with Ukrainian soldier’s award during White House visit

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

13:45

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'? | Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

You Ask The Questions

03:40

What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

05:43

A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions

05:33

Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions

07:58

The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions

More You Ask The Questions

07:54

Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions

07:05

What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions

06:42

What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions

04:49

Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions

On The Ground

05:22

A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

07:29

Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

More On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

Sport

01:11

'Why shouldn't we?': Jurgen Klopp suggests VAR should be introduced to Carabao Cup

00:45

George Cohen: Fulham legend and 1966 World Cup hero dies aged 83

00:46

Manchester United's Erik Ten Hag says Marcus Rashford is in 'great form'

01:15

Heartbreaking montage shows Rob Burrow’s battle with motor neurone disease

More Sport

01:44

Fans pay tribute to Franco Harris at Immaculate Reception plaque

01:03

Beth Mead: Lioness named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

00:32

Franco Harris, Hall of Famer and Steelers legend, dies aged 72

01:01

Carlos Correa reportedly agrees to 12-year $315m contract with New York Mets

Climate

00:40

Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature

00:35

Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes

02:57

Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar

00:45

Just Stop Oil protesters block traffic on Old Kent Road in slow march

More Climate

00:43

Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day

02:04

Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27

04:49

Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions

01:03

UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’

Decomplicated

04:02

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

01:08

Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club

01:03

Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress

00:47

Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it

01:46

Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch

More Premier League

00:50

Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte

01:02

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal

01:02

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up

01:13

Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss

Culture

00:30

Channel 4 launches 'sweat-reactive' t-shirt for Prince Andrew: The Musical

00:54

Simon and Garfunkel: Stars pay tribute to Paul Simon’s legacy in CBS special

00:44

Paul McCartney remembers struggling to grieve for John Lennon before writing 'Here Today'

01:09

Robert De Niro ‘good’ after woman tried to steal presents from his Christmas tree

More Culture

01:46

Who are Bob Dylan's favourite musicians?

01:37

Terry Hall’s final days revealed as fellow musicians pay tribute to The Specials singer

01:30

James Gunn says backlash over Henry Cavill axing as Superman is 'unkind'

01:47

Margaret Atwood fans praise author’s comments on Roe v Wade

Binge or Bin

03:26

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin

03:17

Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin

12:01

Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin

03:27

Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’

More Binge or Bin

02:16

Each episode of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom: Exodus is ‘like an arthouse film’ | Binge or Bin

11:01

Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin

10:07

The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin

07:49

The Crown season 5 more like ‘ITV drama than high budget Netflix must-watch’

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

32:48

Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world

01:25

Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims

26:51

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate

01:21

Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people

More Millennial Love

01:26

Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life

44:20

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:10

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film

01:21

Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work

Lifestyle

00:23

Princess Kate pays tribute to late Queen’s ‘incredible legacy’ ahead of carol service

03:55

The royals in 2022: The year the family changed forever

00:58

Meta employee buys 12-year-lease on cruise ship studio for $300,000 to work from home around world

00:31

Hot water instantly turns into mesmerising ice cloud as Missoula hit by extreme cold

More Lifestyle

00:37

Lucky Labrador rescued from rocky sea ledge in Dublin

01:53

Victims of antisemitic bus attack show 'positive defiance' by returning to scene

01:19

Real-life Santa spends thousands on presents for underprivileged children

00:33

Bear fatally shot after escaping Florida enclosure and attacking zookeeper

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

04:29:59

Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022

04:39:48

Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:17

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:13

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help the Middle East achieve net zero at SGI 2022

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in