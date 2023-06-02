Mick Lynch defends train strikes affecting FA Cup final and Beyonce concert

Mick Lynch has defended rail unions going on strike during large events such as the FA Cup final and a Beyonce concert.

The RMT general secretary spoke on a picket line on Friday, 2 June, as the union's members walked out in a continuing dispute over pay and conditions.

Train drivers belonging to the Aslef union are striking on Saturday, the same day as the football match and the singer's concert.

"We're trying to defend our people... We don't want to ruin people attending Beyonce or the FA Cup," Mr Lynch told Sky News.