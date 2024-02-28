Trans Virginia lawmaker storms out of chamber after being called ‘sir’

This is the moment a transgender lawmaker stormed out of the Virginia Senate chamber in protest after Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears referred to the lawmaker as “sir”.

Sen. Danica Roem, is the first transgender person to serve in the Virginia legislature.

Roem, who is biologically male but identifies as female, asked a question about a piece of the legislature during a general session in the chamber on Monday (26 February).

Roem clarified: "What would be the exact number of that, Madam President?"

"Yes, sir, that would be 32," Sears said.

Roem could then be heard putting down the microphone and leaving the chamber.