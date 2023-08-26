Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:54
Transporter carrying nine luxury cars worth more than £1m tips over on dual carriageway near Kent
A transporter carrying nine luxury cars worth more than £1m tipped over on the side of a dual carriageway in Kent.
The transporter was carrying the vehicles, which included a Lamborghini, Aston Martin and BMW, along the A20 near Farningham, Kent, when the accident happened.
Police attended the scene on Wednesday 23 August and the driver of the transporter sustained a minor injury.
Some of the cars on the trailer are sold for hundreds of thousands of pounds.
A red Lamborghini Huracan is sold for upwards of £150,000 and can reach speeds of 201mph.
Up next
01:37
Donald Trump arrested in Georgia: How it happened
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
00:25
All the times GOP candidates mentioned Donald Trump
41:45
Why we shouldn’t use trauma to excuse all bad behaviour
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
02:10
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
10:49
Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground
03:37
What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:48
NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
08:17
Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival
41:45
Why we shouldn’t use trauma to excuse all bad behaviour
00:50
One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man
01:05
Why you should never meet your heroes
37:03
Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’
00:34
Jess Carter reacts to Spanish FA president kissing midfielder
00:46
John Fury apologises for flipping table during press conference
00:47
Georgia Stanway says she had no idea fans were waiting at Heathrow
00:34
Tommy Fury and KSI press conference chaos as John Fury flips out
00:38
Water pours through Las Vegas casino after heavy rain hits Nevada
00:36
Rare ‘fire tornado’ swirls as blaze rages in British Columbia
00:48
Wildfires burn in Argentina, prompting evacuations as winds fan flames
00:20
Civilians rescued as Chile slammed by historic waist-deep flooding
01:39
Ed Gamble’s culinary highlights from poached salmon to toast disaster
00:25
Myleene Klass breaks down in tears as daughter Ava shares GCSE results
01:03
Paralysed woman speaks in own voice through digital avatar
00:58
Bombay Bicycle Club fans join band on stage for karaoke concert
00:32
Oti Mabuse announces she’s pregnant with first child live on air
00:42
Jane McDonald amazed by posh underground toilets with ‘noise cover-up’
00:49
Molly-Mae ‘wasn’t sure she was ever going to feel happy’ after birth
00:37
BBC weather presenter Keeley Donovan’s hilarious Bank Holiday forecast
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09