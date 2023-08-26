A transporter carrying nine luxury cars worth more than £1m tipped over on the side of a dual carriageway in Kent.

The transporter was carrying the vehicles, which included a Lamborghini, Aston Martin and BMW, along the A20 near Farningham, Kent, when the accident happened.

Police attended the scene on Wednesday 23 August and the driver of the transporter sustained a minor injury.

Some of the cars on the trailer are sold for hundreds of thousands of pounds.

A red Lamborghini Huracan is sold for upwards of £150,000 and can reach speeds of 201mph.