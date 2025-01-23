Trump makes promise as he orders declassification of JFK and MLK files

Donald Trump vowed "everything will be revealed" as he signed an executive order to declassify and release all remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy Sr, and the Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

The 47th president held an impromptu signing ceremony in the Oval Office on Thursday, 23 January, just days after being sworn in.

Footage showed him being handed the order to sign by White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf.

After Scharf told him what he was signing, the president replied: “A lot of people are waiting for this for a long time, for years, for decades.

"Everything will be revealed.”