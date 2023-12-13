The Trump Organization on trial: How it happened

Witness testimony has concluded in the civil trial against the Trump Organization, which stands accused of inflating asset values for personal gain.

The lawsuit was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James who, ahead of the case, warned that Donald Trump would engage in namecalling and taunts. And he did just that, followed by his two sons Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., who used the courthouse steps to accuse the NY attorney general of orchestrating a “witch hunt”.

As the trial against the Trump Organization has now ended and the public awaits the final judgement in the coming weeks, here’s a run down of how things unfolded.