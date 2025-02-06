The UK government would oppose any effort to move Palestinians in Gaza to neighbouring Arab states against their will, a Foreign Office minister has said after Donald Trump claimed the US would take over the territory.

Responding to an urgent question, Anneliese Dodds told the House of Commons: “Palestinians must determine the future of Gaza with support from regional states and the wider international community.

“There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza Strip.”

It comes after the US president said his nation would have “a long-term ownership position” and turn what he called a “hell hole” into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

Labour responds to Trump plan to displace Palestinians and turn Gaza into ‘Riviera of the Middle East’