‘We love Japan:’ Watch Trump welcome Japanese prime minister to White House

President Donald Trump could be heard telling reporters, “we love Japan” when he welcomed the Japanese prime minister to the White House on Friday (7 February.)

Trump and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are set to hold a news conference after a bilateral meeting.

Before leaving for Washington, Ishiba told reporters, “It will be our first face-to-face talks, so I would like to focus on building a personal relationship of trust between the two of us.”