Trump praises ‘beautiful’ King Charles for second UK state visit invitation

Donald Trump praised King Charles III as a "beautiful man" as Sir Keir Starmer presented the monarch's letter inviting the US president for a “historic second state visit” to the UK.

The letter, partially obscured by Mr Trump’s hand, reads: “I can only say that it would be … pleasure to extend that invitation once again, in the hope that you … some stage be visiting Turnberry and a detour to a relatively near neighbour might not cause you too much inconvenience. An alternative might perhaps be for you to visit Balmoral."

The UK prime minister is visiting Washington to push the reluctant US president to provide a US “backstop” to prevent Vladimir Putin from launching a fresh assault on Ukraine after any peace deal.