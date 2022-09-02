Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Jared Kushner recalls how Trump pre-warned Ivanka of his intention to propose

00:35

Holly Patrick | 1662109267

Jared Kushner recalls how Trump pre-warned Ivanka of his intention to propose

Jared Kushner has recalled the time when Donald Trump spoiled his proposal to his daughter, Ivanka.

Speaking to Sky News in a tell-all interview to discuss his new memoirs, the former special advisor, 41, told Kay Burley that he informed Mr Trump of his intention to propose to his now-wife, but the former president could not keep the secret.

“I didn’t find that out until later... I was very very nervous but luckily she said yes and it’s been an amazing journey together,” Mr Kushner said.

Sign up to our newsletters.

Up next

00:24

Jared Kushner says Ukraine war ‘would not have happened’ if Trump was president

00:30

‘It was a very sloppy election’: Jared Kushner questions Biden election legitimacy

02:03

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt recalls moment she was almost kidnapped by stranger

00:35

Moment attacker points loaded gun at Argentina’s vice-president’s face during assassination attempt

Editor's Picks

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

23:54

Love Island’s Amber Gill discusses finding holiday romance, coming out, and life after the villa

02:57

BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull’s best moments after host dies aged 66

01:36

Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91

More Editor's Picks

01:17

Coming soon – The Missing: The Ukrainians Abducted in Putin’s War

10:18

House of the Dragon | Binge or Bin

00:42

Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murder: Police ask for information after two suspects released on bail

00:54

London mayor Sadiq Khan says cost-of-living crisis is affecting Notting Hill Carnival

US News

00:35

Jared Kushner recalls how Trump pre-warned Ivanka of his intention to propose

00:37

Donald Trump is ‘obviously thinking’ about presidential run in 2024, says son-in-law

00:24

Jared Kushner says Ukraine war ‘would not have happened’ if Trump was president

00:27

Donald Trump’s son-in-law says FBI raid ‘is an issue of paperwork’

More US News

02:07

Biden warns Trump and 'MAGA forces' want to strip Americans of their rights

01:05

Watch moment Biden heckled by MAGA supporter chanting ‘Let’s go Brandon’

01:12

Stacey Abrams eviscerates GOP opponent in resurfaced clip

00:41

Donald Trump’s lawyer says he ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

More On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Sport

00:39

Serena Williams laughs over US Open bathroom break remark

01:14

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Newcastle win is 'one of the best nights we've ever had'

00:27

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp calls for more punishment for time wasting

00:52

Premier League: The latest transfer rumours

More Sport

00:30

Bournemouth confirm Scott Parker sacking after 9-0 defeat to Liverpool

01:46

Spurs need at least two transfer windows to ‘really complete’, Antonio Conte says

00:30

Steve Cooper criticises Richarlison, says he ‘wouldn’t accept’ his players showboating

01:08

Belgian GP: Lewis Hamilton ‘really sorry’ to team after collision with Fernando Alonso

Climate

00:26

Californian fields ravaged by raging wildfire near interstate

00:42

Plumes of smoke fill Californian sky as wildfire burns

00:24

Swirling flames engulf Oregon forest as lightning-sparked wildfire rages

00:26

Giant hailstones ‘the size of peaches’ batter Catalonia town

More Climate

00:54

Blaze tears through Northern Ireland field made famous by Rihanna

00:30

Helicopter airlifts stranded boy to safety from raging Pakistan floodwater

00:27

Moment sewage pours into sea in Sussex forcing beach to close for swimming

01:24

Droughts across Europe drain water levels revealing pieces of history

Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

01:18

Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola

01:01

Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton

00:47

Liverpool v Bournemouth: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘perfect afternoon’ after 9-0 victory

01:21

Man United v Southampton: Everything you need to know ahead of the match

More Premier League

01:22

Man United's Erik ten Hag reacts to 1-0 win against Southampton

01:47

'We were not good enough': Jurgen Klopp disappointed after Liverpool loss to Man United

02:16

Premier League: Man United's Erik ten Hag 'really happy' with victory over Liverpool

01:23

Manchester United fans protest Glazer family ownership before Liverpool game

Culture

00:22

BTS post clip of Jung Kook sparring to celebrate his 25th birthday

01:23

Trailer teases Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio premiering at BFI festival

00:28

Kate Moss recalls Johnny Depp pulling diamond necklace ‘out crack of his arse’ for her

00:45

Bill Turnbull appears on Strictly Come Dancing in resurfaced clip

More Culture

01:15

Cher responds to Twitter comparisons to Dua Lipa

01:59

Winnie the Pooh horror adaptation sees beloved children’s bear turned into murderer

00:46

Grand Designs returns for 23rd season on Channel 4

00:24

Australian morning show host says Meghan Markle is ‘full of it’ and a ‘t*****’

Binge or Bin

10:18

House of the Dragon | Binge or Bin

03:33

The Resort is 'not that funny or thrilling' and 'a lot of exposition'

02:54

Better Call Saul 'feels more mature than Breaking Bad ever did'

10:33

Better Call Saul and The Resort | Binge or Bin

More Binge or Bin

10:25

Under the Banner of Heaven and Maryland | Binge or Bin

03:02

Under the Banner of Heaven is ‘not Andrew Garfield’s finest work’

10:29

Black Bird and Resident Evil | Binge or Bin

02:54

Resident Evil ‘feels very heavy-handed’

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

Millennial Love

23:54

Love Island’s Amber Gill discusses finding holiday romance, coming out, and life after the villa

49:30

Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi

00:57

Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting

01:35

Rebecca Humphries says narcissism feeds toxic behaviour in relationships

More Millennial Love

31:45

Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’

01:51

‘The Food Medic’ reveals which foods to eat during your period

01:56

Dr Hazel Wallace explains how sex can help us sleep better

01:08

Love Island star Yewande Biala reveals her dating mishaps

Lifestyle

00:25

‘I’m in sweatpants!’: Woman gets angry after being proposed to on hike

23:54

Love Island’s Amber Gill discusses finding holiday romance, coming out, and life after the villa

00:20

‘Boris, are you up for it?’: Nigel Farage calls prime minister out for boxing match

00:56

Kanye West claims Gap have ripped off his Balenciaga designs

More Lifestyle

01:19

Late Bill Turnbull shows love for bees in resurfaced BBC Breakfast clip

00:53

David Beckham stars in Qatar promotional video amid backlash

01:57

Anniversary of Diana’s death: Doctor at scene of crash recalls princess’ final moments

02:21

What is the ‘Quiet Quitting’ TikTok trend?

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in