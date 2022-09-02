Jared Kushner recalls how Trump pre-warned Ivanka of his intention to propose

Jared Kushner has recalled the time when Donald Trump spoiled his proposal to his daughter, Ivanka.

Speaking to Sky News in a tell-all interview to discuss his new memoirs, the former special advisor, 41, told Kay Burley that he informed Mr Trump of his intention to propose to his now-wife, but the former president could not keep the secret.

“I didn’t find that out until later... I was very very nervous but luckily she said yes and it’s been an amazing journey together,” Mr Kushner said.

