Trump asks security to throw heckler out of New Hampshire rally: ‘Get out of here’

Donald Trump called for security to throw a heckler out of his rally in New Hampshire on Saturday night (20 January).

The former US president was disrupted in the middle of a speech criticising Joe Biden.

“Get him out of here,” Mr Trump told police officers who removed the man from the rally hall as the large crowd of his supporters booed.

“Go ahead, you can throw him out.”

Mr Trump is in New Hampshire for evening rallies throughout the weekend ahead of the primary on Tuesday.