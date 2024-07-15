RFK Jr and JD Vance to receive Secret Service after Trump rally shooting

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Ohio Senator JD Vance will now both receive Secret Service protection, following the attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump.

Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (13 July)

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents, but not before he had shot dead one bystander and critically injured two more.

At the direction of President Joe Biden, both political figures will now receive protection, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Monday (15 July).

“In light of this weekend's events, the president has directed me to work with the Secret Service to provide protection to Robert Kennedy Jr.," Mayorakas said at the White House during a daily briefing.