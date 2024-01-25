Trump appears to slur words while speaking about drug death penalty

Former president Donald Trump appeared to slur his words while speaking on his campaign objective to mandate the death penalty for drug dealers.

President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign rolled out a series of videos featuring gaffes and nonsensical phrases from his Republican rival, adding fuel to the fire over concerns about the former president’s cognitive ability.

One clip started mid-sentence, showing Mr Trump speaking in New Hampshire on Monday (22 January): “Which is incapable of solvin’ even the sollest… smallest problem. The simplest of problems we can no longer solve.

“We are an institute in a powerful death penalty. We will put this on,” the 77-year-old Mr Trump blundered.