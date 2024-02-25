Trump tells Biden ‘You’re fired’ as he wins South Carolina Republican primary

Donald Trump celebrated his comfortable victory in the South Carolina Republican primary by predicting that he would beat Joe Biden in a likely presidential election rematch in November.

The former president claimed his fourth straight primary win on Saturday night (24 February), beating rival Nikki Haley in her home state.

“We’re going to be up here on 5 November, and we’re going to look at Joe Biden,” Mr Trump said as the crown loudly cheered him.

“He’s destroying our country and we’re gonna say ‘Joe, you’re fired. Get out. Get out, Joe. You’re fired.’”

Mr Trump also compared himself to Al Capone during a CPAC speech on Saturday.