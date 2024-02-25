Trump once again compares himself to American gangster Al Capone during CPAC speech

Donald Trump once again compared himself to infamous mob boss Al Capone during his speech at CPAC on Saturday 24 February.

The former president went on to win the South Carolina primary, as he continues to solidify his prospects as the 2024 Republican candidate.

“Remember this, I’ve been indicted more times than Alphonse Capone, Scarface,” Mr Trump said.

“If he had dinner with you and he didn’t like the smile on your face - thought you were mocking him by smiling - you would be dead before you went home and said hello to your wife.”