Trump supporter rides horse through New York City as criminal trial continues

A Donald Trump supporter was seen riding a horse in downtown New York City as the ex-president’s hush money trial continued on Monday 14 May.

The man, wearing a cowboy hat, was spotted weaving between traffic on Water Street and Maiden Lane.

He held a large flag with the words “Jesus is my savior. Trump is my president”.

On Monday, Mr Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen told jurors that the Republican presidential candidate personally approved a hush money payment to bury a porn star’s story of a sexual encounter before it could derail his 2016 campaign.