Former Tory chairman Brandon Lewis says he supports Liz Truss because of NI protocol

The former secretary of state for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis has given his support to Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership race.

He justified his decision saying she was “much more likely” to restore power sharing in Northern Ireland if she becomes prime minister.

“Liz Truss, as prime minister, sends a very clear message to the EU that we have a prime minister determined to get it done for the whole of the UK”, the former Tory chairman said.

