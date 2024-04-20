Indonesia volcano: Thousands evacuated amid spreading ash and tsunami fears

Authorities in Indonesia closed an airport and told thousands of people to leave their homes near an erupting volcano on Thursday 18 April.

The evacuation was due to the dangers of spreading ash, falling rocks, hot volcanic clouds and the possibility of a tsunami.

Mount Ruang, on the northern side of Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island, had at least five large eruptions Wednesday, and caused the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation to issue its highest-level alert, indicating an active eruption.

People have been ordered to stay at least 6 kilometres from the 725m mountain.

More than 11,000 people living in the affected area were told to leave and at least 800 have done so.