Bag ‘set on fire’ on tube in suspected arson attack

A bag ‘set on fire’ began melting into the floor of a tube carriage in a suspected attempt of arson.

The tube was stationary at Leyton Underground Station at around 10:13pm on Saturday, 2 December, when smoke emanated from the carriage.

The bag can be seen through the smoke-filled carriage, engulfed in flames and melting into the floor of the stopped train. Officers arrived at the scene later that evening.

The British Transport Police published an appeal the next day urging witnesses and anyone with photos or footage of the suspected arson incident to get in touch with them.