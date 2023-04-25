Trump mourns ‘very good man’ Tucker Carlson after shock departure from Fox News

Donald Trump described Tucker Carlson as a “very good person” and “very talented” as he reacted to news of the Fox News host’s exit.

Carlson’s last broadcast was on Friday 21 April and his departure comes less than a week after Fox News announced it would pay Dominion Voting Systems $787m to settle their defamation lawsuit.

“I’m shocked, I’m surprised, he’s a very good person, a very good man and very talented,” Trump said of Carlson’s exit.

“He had very high ratings.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.