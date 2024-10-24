Tucker Carlson compares Donald Trump to angry father spanking ‘bad little girl’

Tucker Carlson made a bizarre comparison between Donald Trump and an angry father returning home to discipline a "bad little girl" with a “vigorous spanking.”

Speaking before the former president at a rally in Duluth, Georgia, the ex-Fox News host compared the United States to misbehaving children.

“If you allow your 14-year-old to light a joint at the breakfast table, if you allow your hormone-addled 15-year-old daughter to slam the door of her bedroom and give you the finger, you’re gonna get more of it and those kids are going to wind up in rehab,” Carlson said.

"There has to be a point at which Dad comes home.”

The crowd later chanted "Daddy's home" as the Republican nominee took to the stage at the Gas South Arena.