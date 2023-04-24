Tucker Carlson signed off his last show on Fox News on Friday, 21 April, with the words "we'll be back on Monday" before it was announced that the host and network were parting ways.

In a statement on Monday, the media company thanked the commentator for "his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

It comes after Fox News agreed to pay $787.5m to settle a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over false statements the media organisation aired regarding election fraud in 2020.

