Turkey attacks Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq after Istanbul street bombing

Turkey has launched air raids on Kurdish targets in Iraq and Syria after a street bombing in Istanbul last week.

In a statement on 20 November, the Turkish defence ministry confirmed the raids had been launched on bases it believes were used by those responsible for the attack on Istiklal Avenue, a busy pedestrian street.

At least six people were killed and more than 80 were injured in the Istanbul bombing.

The Kurdish PKK group has denied responsibility for the attack.

