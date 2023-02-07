Turkey earthquake: Aerial views capture buildings reduced to rubble

Aerial footage reveals the scale of destruction that has been left behind by two powerful earthquakes in Turkey.

At least 4,800 people have died in Turkey and Syria, with fears that number could continue to rise fast amid wintry conditions.

Rescue crews have worked through the night to try and save as many survivors as possible after the impact on Monday, 6 February.

This video shows buildings reduced to rubble in Hatay, around 105 miles from the first earthquake's epicentre.

After the initial two earthquakes, another less powerful earthquake struck Turkey early Tuesday morning.

