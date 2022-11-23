TV studio shakes during live broadcast as earthquake strikes Turkey

A Turkish television studio shook during a live broadcast as an earthquake rattled northern Turkey.

NTV’s studio can be seen being shaken during the powerful quake in the early hours of Wednesday, 23 November.

At least 50 people were injured, according to officials, and more than 100 aftershocks were recorded.

Local authorities recorded it as a magnitude 5.9, but the US Geological Survey said it was 6.1 magnitude.

The epicentre was in Duzce province’s Golyaka district.

