Damaged building in Aleppo collapses during earthquake aftershock

An Aleppo building damaged in an earthquake on Monday, 6 February, collapsed in an aftershock.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.

At least 2,300 people died after the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake occurred.

A second earthquake measuring at least 7.5 magnitude was later felt in central Turkey.

Footage from the Syrian Civil Defense shows a building surrounded by rubble, which falls to the ground.

