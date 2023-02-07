Moment newborn baby rescued from rubble after Turkey earthquake destroys home

Footage captures the moment a baby was rescued from under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Syria after a devastating earthquake.

Rescuers can be seen lifting the dust-covered newborn to safety as they step out of the mounting debris, caused by the magnitude 7.8 quake on Monday.

The baby was then rushed to a children’s hospital, where she is being treated and has been kept in an incubator.

According to reports, the child’s mother went into labour as the tremor hit, and tragically, she did not survive the impact.

