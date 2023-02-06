Chandelier swings as powerful earthquake shakes Turkey killing thousands

A chandelier in a building in Turkey swung as a powerful earthquake - the deadliest since a tremor near Istanbul in 1999 killed more than 17,000 - struck the country on Monday, 6 February.

At least 3,700 people have died after after both earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit Turkey and Syria.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.

The second tremor was later felt in central Turkey.

