Turkish president Erdoğan has been spotted handing out cash to voters outside polling stations as he cast his vote in the election’s runoff.

He shook hands with supporters and appeared to give out notes worth 200 liras (approximately £8) each in a bid to win them over.

Just two weeks ago, the long-standing president was seen doing the same with children.

However, Turkish law bans candidates from campaigning on election day, but officials are yet to speak out.

