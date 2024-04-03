Inside destroyed Istanbul nightclub after blaze kills at least 29 people

Firefighters entered a destroyed Istanbul nightclub after a blaze during renovations on Tuesday, 2 April, killed at least 29 people, according to officials.

Footage from the Istanbul Fire Department shows firefighters at the damaged entrance to the Masquerade nightclub located on the ground and basement floors of a 16-story residential building in the Besiktas district.

At least one person has received hospital treatment, the Istanbul governor’s office said.

Several people, including managers of the club, have been detained for questioning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.