Is Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover really for the ‘future of civilisation’?

The world’s richest man is buying Twitter for $44 billion, but why?

Elon Musk has made a series of big plays since he made his fortune selling PayPal and has ever since constantly been making the headlines for his electric car company Tesla, his SpaceX venture and some truly blue-sky thinking. But his purchase of the social media platform Twitter has many wondering how it fits into his portfolio and what it means for Twitter’s future, as well as for the future of free speech on the platform and social media in general.