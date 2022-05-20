Eight towns to be given city status as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee honours

Milton Keynes, Doncaster and the capital of the Falkland Islands are among eight towns to be given city status as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee civic honours.

Scotland’s Dunfermline, Northern Ireland’s Bangor and Wrexham in Wales have also been given the honour.

Douglas, in the Isle of Man and Stanley, in the Falklands, join Colchester to round off the list of royal honours.

Applicants vying for city status had to show their cultural heritage and royal links and also needed to prove their local identity and communities meant they deserved it to be granted.

