Jeremy Hunt says flood defences will be ‘priority’ once inflation comes down

Jeremy Hunt has said that England’s flood defence plans will become a priority once inflation comes down.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer was responding to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO) from November 2023, which stated that the number of homes that the government committed to protect was cut by 40%.

“The reason the National Audit Office say that is because of the inflation, and that is why our number one priority is to bring down inflation,” Mr Hunt said.

He reinforced that bringing down inflation was a primary issue in implementing more flood defences.