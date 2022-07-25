When and where are the next train strikes?

Strike action by rail workers across the UK is expected to cause significant travel disruption on Thursday, 18 August, and Saturday, 20 August.

Several services will be impacted by the industrial action, with Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, and Southeastern among those listed.

Around 50,000 workers will walk out this week as part of a dispute over pay, jobs, and conditions, the RMT said.

Rail companies have said those with tickets for travel on a day of strike action may use them either the day before the date on the ticket or on the two days after.

