Ukraine envoy’s reaction during Trump-Zelensky Oval Office clash goes viral

A video showing the Ukraine ambassador’s reaction to the fiery exchange between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky at the Oval Office has gone viral.

Oksana Markarova can be seen closing her eyes with her head in her hands during the heated clash at the White House on Friday (28 February).

The world’s press watched as the two leaders clashed in an extraordinary exchange.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance laid into Zelensky, saying he showed disrespect, driving relations with Kyiv’s most important wartime ally to a new low.

The Ukrainian leader was told to leave, a US official said.