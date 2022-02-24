Ukrainian ambassador says ‘people are dying as we speak’ during news conference

The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK told journalists that “people are dying as we speak” during a news conference.

The ambassador shared a list of “very heavy” sanctions Ukraine wants western allies to impose on Russia.

Mr Prystaiko also said it was time to disconnect Russia from Visa and Mastercard and stop the international SWIFT payment system.

He said Ukraine wants allies to stop buying Russian oil and gas, a ban on pension funds investing in Russia, a ban on trade in Russian equities, and sanctions imposed on the Russian central bank.

