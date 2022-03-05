Crowds have gathered for an anti-war protest at the Place de la Republique in Paris, protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Demonstrations are taking place across Europe this weekend as countries stand in solidarity with the war-torn nation.

Protests also unfolded in multiple cities on Friday night, with Volodymyr Zelensky appearing via video call to address crowds and rally support for Ukraine at a number of events.

"If we win, and I'm sure we'll win, this will be a democratic victory for the whole world," the Ukrainian president told demonstrators.

